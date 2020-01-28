Powell escapes Oak Ridge in close game

Three weeks ago, Oak Ridge defeated Powell on the Panthers' home turf.

Tuesday night, Powell got their revenge in a tight, three-point game.

With seven minutes to go, Powells' Reagan Trumm hit a three-pointer to pull Powell up by 12. Oak Ridge came back and gave Powell a run for their money thanks to Bri Dunbar's three three-pointers.

At 12 seconds in the game to go, Oak Ridge's Khamari Mitchell-Steen got an open look, but couldn't sink the shot.

Powell got a win in Oak Ridge by three points, 57-54.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.