Powell family finds a way to celebrate 5-year-old's birthday

For Owen's 5th birthday he wanted a big Disney themed birthday party.

His parents Cristin and Kyle knew he wasn't going to get the big party he wanted with coronavirus fears. They thought they’d test out something they’d seen on Facebook- a drive-by birthday parade.

“It turned such a bad situation, into a good one,” said Kyle.

Nearly 30 cars filled with people met at a parking lot near their house. They started the parade with a car that read “Happy Birthday Owen,” They went right up to his driveway.

His grandmother brought him balloons and friends dropped off presents, but it was the smile on his face that was the biggest gift of all.

“Each birthday is such a big milestone and such a miracle that he’s here. According to all the textbooks and science, he’s not technically supposed to live past his second birthday,” said Cristin.

Owen has Krabbe disease- his sister died from it before Owen was born. With every birthday, Owen is beating the odds.

“It's such a miracle and a blessing for us,” said Cristin.

Their friend made them a five-minute long video of the day they can relive over and over again.

“It'll be fun to look back and say when you turned 5 all of this crazy stuff was happening but we still got to have a birthday party,” said Cristin.

They say with help from friends and family they’ve been able to turn a bad situation into unforgettable memories.

