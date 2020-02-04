Toddler found unresponsive, parents charged with allowing him to ingest narcotics

Two people have been charged with child abuse after Knox County records show they are accused of allowing their 21-month-old son to ingest Suboxone.

According to court documents, Freddie Thacker, 27, and Tiffany Thacker, 28, are facing charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect after their toddler son was found unresponsive.

The Thacker's home address is listed as Morristown. They were staying at the Super 8 on Emory Road when they were arrested. Officers said they found one half of a Suboxone pill and a pill cutter in the hotel room.

Suboxone is a schedule III narcotic that contains opioids.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital for treatment.

