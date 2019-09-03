LIVE: Situation absolutely under control, reported shots fired 'not on school property'

Crews from the Knox County Sheriff's Office are investigating an incident that caused Powell High School to be put on lockdown Tuesday morning.

KCSO said that a School Resource Officer reported the sound of shots being fired outside the school, but that report has not been confirmed.

KCSO said the shots fired were "certainly not inside the school."

Sheriff Tom Spangler said they did not want to take any chances after the report but found no evidence of a threat inside the school.

Officials said they were preparing to send students home for the day around 11:30 a.m.

A message to parents from First Baptist Academy said that "all local schools are on lockdown due to a threat at Powell High School."

There has been no information given on other schools in the area that were put on lockdown.

It's unclear how many schools were affected by the precaution and whether classes will continue for the day.

WVLT News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn details about the incident.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.