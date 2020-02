The blueprint has already been laid for Powell's softball team, as far as how to handle a flood-damaged field.

They dealt with it all of last season.

Now the team is re-living that nightmare, all over again.

For the second year in a row, Powell's softball team is unable to practice on its home field, and could be facing thousands of dollars in repairs.

The players are trying to take a more optimistic approach this time around.

See the video above for more details.