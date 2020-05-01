Powell mother charged with child endangerment after 4-year-old wanders across street

A Powell mother was arrested on charges of child endangerment after her four-year-old was found wandering across the street, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a home on Castlecomb Drive Wednesday morning where Dena Stooksbury reportedly told officers she had used heroin the night before.

Stooksberry said when she woke up that morning she gave her 4-year-old a phone to play with then went back to sleep and assumed her mother was there to watch the child.

Officers told Stookesbury that the child had gotten out of the house and wandered across the street.

Stooksbury was taken into custody on charges of child endangerment, and drug possession.

