Power outage on UT campus impacts multiple buildings

According to a release from the University of Tennessee, several buildings are without power due to a construction-related electrical outage.

Subway and Twisted Taco in Fred Brown Residence Hall were closed due to the power outage.

PCB was closed but reopened at 12:30 p.m.

Restaurants in the Student Union, as well as Stokely Hall, Southern Kitchen in Vol Hall and the Panda Express and Raisin’ Canes on Cumberland Avenue, are open for lunch.

The main buildings impacted by the outage are listed below:

Circuit LA1

11th Street Parking Garage

Blount Hall

Carriage House

Early Learning Center – Research & Practice

Fibers & Composites Manufacturing Facility

James D Hoskins Library

Jessie W. Harris Building

Law Complex Chilled Water Plant (serves Law, Blount, Panhellenic)

Law Complex: George C Taylor Wing

Law Complex: Law Library and Classroom

Mossman Building (13th and Cumberland)

Mossman Chilled Water Plant (serves Hoskins and Senter)

Panhellenic Building

Senter Hall

Circuit LA2

Ayres Hall

Dabney-Buehler Hall

Engineering Service Facility

John D. Tickle Engineering Buildin

Min H. Kao Electrical Engineering & Compex

Science and Engineering Building

SERF Chilled Water Plant (serves Dabney/Buehler, Min Kao, Dougherty, Ferris, Perkins (partial), Physics)

South College

Circuit LA3

Alumni Memorial Building

Austin Peay Building

Burchfiel Geography Building

Dougherty Engineering Building

Engineering and Sciences Annex

Ferris Hall

Hesler Biology Building and Greenhouse

Hesler Biology Chilled Water Plant (serves Hesler, Alumni, Burchfiel, Austin Peay, Ayres, South College)

Nielsen Physics Building

Perkins Hall

Walters Life Sciences Building

Circuit LA4

Dogwood Hall

Fred D. Brown Jr. Residence Hall

Laurel Residence Hall

Magnolia Hall

Orange Hall

Parking Garage – Holt and Volunteer G-7

Presidential Court

Reese Chilled Water Plant (serves Presidential, Reese, Carrick, Morrill)

Reese Hall

White Hall

Circuit LA7

Cowan Cottage

Frank G. Clement Hall

Strong Hall

Strong Hall Chilled Water Plant (serves Strong, Clement)

White Avenue Parking Garage

No word on when all power is expected to be restored.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.