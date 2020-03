According to Knoxville Utilities Board, more than 1000 people were without power in South Knox County Monday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., the outage map updated to show the issue had been resolved for nearly all customers.

Crews were working to restore power and initially estimated the issue to be resolved by 9:30 a.m.

KUB did not release any information about the cause of the outage.

