Power and traffic lights were down on Emory Road Friday morning between Halls and I-75, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Officials said Knoxville Utilities Board Crews were working at a substation to quickly get power restored.

Drivers who encounter a traffic light that is not working should treat it as a four-way stop for safety.

Rural Metro is asking traffic in the affected area to use caution.

