Law office practices 'curbside' business

Curbside service is no longer reserved for food as a local law firm works to serve the public in a socially responsible way.

As calls for social distancing and staying at home remain amid the pandemic, it can be difficult for many to practice important business.

The Franklin & Kyle Elder Law Firm said they are trying to accommodate their clients during this period of stay at home orders and social distancing. In particular, they said they're trying to protect their elderly clients.

Most of their clients are the most vulnerable during this coronavirus pandemic; however, legal processes and documents still have to be taken care of.

Social distancing has created a unique situation for for the firm and its clients. In response, they're going to great lengths to provide their services to clients while keeping them safe at the same time. These lengths include taking their businesses online and on the curb.

The law firm says their clients have been dropping important documents off at the curb of the office/ The documents are picked up by attorneys, taken inside and notarized and then brought back.

