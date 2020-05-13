Pratt's Country Store closed after owner positive for COVID-19

Pratt's Country Store in Fountain City announced they will temporarily close after the store's owner tested positive for COVID-19.

The store told WVLT News the owner has been self-quarantined since he was tested.

"We want to make you aware that our inner circle has been exposed to the Corona Virus (sic)," said the store on Facebook. "In the interest of the health and safety our community, the integrity of our business, and an overabundance of caution for our employees, we want to inform you of our plans, as directed by the Knox Co Health Department (they have visited our store and are in daily contact)."

The store will close May 15 and reopen May 22. Employees will wear masks and the number of customers inside the store will be limited until the closing date.

Curbside pick up is available by calling 688-7093.

