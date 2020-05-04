Pregnant Alabama woman arrested twice for chemical endangerment of a child

A pregnant Alabama woman was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child for the second time.

WBRC reported 30-year-old Serenda Ann Loft was charged with chemical endangerment in February. She was being held in the Etowah County Jail awaiting treatment at a facility.

Investigators said she was transported to the facility, but was later discharged for non-compliance and for leaving.

WBRC reported she was picked up on April 29 for not completing the program, a condition of her bond. Investigators said she was given a drug screening and tested positive again for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Investigators then charged her again with chemical endangerment of a child.

