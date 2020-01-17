Preparing for a Night to Shine prom

A long rack stretches across the room at Michael Dunn Center, filled with formal dresses in every color of the rainbow. Some glitter, some have lace, some are metallic. Another table is full of jewelry, while more tables hold sandals and pumps. Women of all ages are trying on dresses for the Night to Shine prom coming up February 7.

"I can't make up my mind. This one, or this one?" asked Mary as she decided between an elegant black ensemble with a sheer jacket and a bejeweled pink dress.

An assistant helps Lynn choose a bracelet to go with her multi-toned gold dress. "Do you like it?" she was asked.

"I'm gonna dance with all the pretty women," said Leon after he chose a white jacket with a pink shirt with coordinating striped tie.

Sending potentially hundreds of teens and adults with special needs to a prom is the mission of volunteer Stephanie Owings. She has been gathering community donations for food, flowers, limo rides around the block and other details to make all attendees feel like royalty.

"Everyone gets crowned prom king and queen, cause the purpose of this prom is to make everyone feel included." The Night to Shine prom will be held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Kingston.

Quality Assurance Director Tiffany Whittenbarger at Michael Dunn Center said the dance will be positive, "Because they're gonna get to meet new people. They're gonna make the friendships that they've never been able to make. And they love dancing. And they love just being around other people!"

Whittenbarger said the donations of women's formal clothing has been generous. However, the center could use more donations of menswear items such as jackets and dress shirts.

Others who volunteer at the prom are required to fill out an application and agree to a background check. There will be enough volunteers so that every prom king and queen will have a buddy looking out for them.

The deadline to apply as a volunteer is January 23.

For more information, call the church at 865-376-9305 or email them at info@ilovemygrove.com.

