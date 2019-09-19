Preschool kids participating in toy test

Preschool kids at The Goddard School are participating in an annual toy test. Infants to 6-year-olds are playing with hand-picked toys for one week then choosing their favorite.

This toy test was given to kids from September 16 through the 20th.

"The way that young kids learn best is through play so when we give them games that strike their imagination that cause them to use their creativity, comprehension, and critical thinking skills, they are learning but they are also playing which keeps them engaged in the learning process longer." said preschool teacher Allison Webb.

Every day the kids took turns playing in groups with the toys and deciding which toy they liked best. Each toy was chosen based on the following:

-To encourage interactive, child-initiated play

-inspire creativity and collaboration

-support skill development and learning

-meet GSI's health and safety standards

-retail for less than $40

The kid's votes will be collected and used to help parents buy the best toys for their kids this holiday season.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

