Prescription for holiday stress starts with family

Does the thought of family gatherings during the holidays make you sick? New research completed by a University of Tennessee professor shows it actually can.

Patricia Roberson, an assistant professor at UT's College of Nursing, said strain in family relationships can lead to increased chronic problems.

Roberson said for several years, research has shown marital relationships impacted health. However, the new study shows family relationships far outweigh that.

"These family relationships are not just our parents. They're our siblings, aunts, and uncles, and people we grew up around. We are entrenched in those relationships our entire lives," Roberson said.

Roberson's research shows family stress can actually lead to diseases like diabetes, heart attack or even stroke. Meanwhile, positive family interactions can decrease symptoms, according to Roberson.

Stress leads to inflammation which weakens our immune system's ability to fight off disease and infection, Roberson said.

The holidays are already a stressful time, so how can you stay healthy?

Roberson offers four recommendations:

1. Avoid talking about conflict or stressful topics, including politics during family gatherings

2. Talk about issues one-on-one rather than in a large group setting

3. Be patient with yourself and your family members. Listen with and be understanding

4. Bring in an objective third party or therapist to help solve family issues

As the new year comes, many will start thinking about resolutions, oftentimes including health.

"You're thinking about getting healthy. Rather than just thinking about diet and exercise, maybe consider the fight you've had with your sister or argument with your father, and how to resolve those conflicts," Roberson said.

The research was completed with Sarah Woods and Jacob Priest and was published in November. The trio also has a podcast.

