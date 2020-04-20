President Trump recognizes ORNL during COVID-19 update

During President Trump's White House briefing Sunday evening, he mentioned how different states and organizations are stepping up to help the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ORNL researcher works with radioactive material/ (WVLT)

One group on the list was the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in East Tennessee.

"We are working with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to use its injection molding capacity to potentially produce over ten million collection tubes per week, that's tremendous numbers," said President Trump while addressing the country.

ORNL took to Twitter Sunday afternoon saying they are joining other national labs in the fight against COVID-19.

"ORNL researchers are applying expertise in computational science, advanced manufacturing, data science and neutron science to combat #COVID19", the tweet read.

