President Trump approves disaster declaration in Tennessee

President Trump has approved a disaster declaration in Tennessee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Tennessee impacted by COVID-19," according to a release from the White House.

Tennessee had 32 deaths and more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 as of April 2.

