President Trump plans to visit Tennessee after deadly tornadoes

President Donald Trump announced he is planning to visit Tennessee in the wake of Tuesday's deadly tornadoes.

(Shealah Craighead / White House, License Link)

"We are working with leaders in Tennessee, including their great governor, Bill Lee, to make sure everything is done properly," said President Trump.

Trump is expected to arrive in Nashville on Friday.

"Tornadoes are vicious things if you're in their path," said Trump. "Condolences, tough situation."

