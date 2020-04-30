"He's done a fantastic job:" President Trump commends Gov. Lee's handling of pandemic

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appeared during a briefing with President Trump Thursday afternoon as White House officials unveiled new efforts to protect seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the media briefing, President Trump introduced Lee, saying the governor has done a "fantastic job" amid the pandemic.

"Here today is a governor who I happen to like a lot," Trump said. "And he's done a fantastic job, and a fantastic state. A state that I happen to like a lot -- Tennessee."

Gov. Lee took to the podium to speak about Tennessee's efforts to increase testing in all 700 long-term care facilities across the state.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.