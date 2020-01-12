President Trump congratulates Tennessee Titans

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to congratulate the Tennessee Titans for their win over the Baltimore Ravens.

"Congratulations to the Great State of Tennessee," Trump wrote. "You've got yourselves a fantastic football team. Big WIN last night!"

The Tennessee Titans upset the top-seeded Ravens Saturday night 28-12. For the first time since 2002, the Titans are headed to the AFC Championship.

Congratulations to the Great State of Tennessee. You’ve got yourselves a fantastic football team. Big WIN last night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

