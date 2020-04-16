President Trump names Sen. Blackburn, Sen. Alexander to economy reopening groups

The president tapped Tennessee senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander to be on advisory groups to help reopen the U.S. economy.

Senator Blackburn said in a release that she had been appointed to his congressional task force to provide counsel on the "re-opening of America in the wake of COVID-19."

Sen. Blackburn released the following statement:

“Since the day COVID-19 reached our shores, President Trump’s resolve to defeat it has not wavered. His Administration has worked day and night to identify the most effective ways to keep the American people safe, from supplying health care workers with needed equipment to aiding small business owners through a volatile economic period."

WTVF reported that Sen. Alexander's office confirmed he had been named to the president's Economic Recovery Initiative

He released a statement saying, "The way to contain this disease and get back to work and back to school is to put politics aside and work together as fast as we can on new tests, new treatments, and new vaccines. Everyone I know wants this to happen as quickly as we responsibly can, and I welcome the opportunity to help in this way.”

The Department of Labor announced Thursday that 5.2 million people filed initial unemployment claims in the last week. In the last four weeks, 22 million people have filed claims."

The White House revealed Thursday a plan to reopen the economy, suggesting that social distancing measures could be in place for the rest of the year.

