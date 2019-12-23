President Trump signs measure to preserve Native languages

President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages.

The measure also allows more American Indian tribes to participate in the programs.

The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and language advocate from a New Mexico pueblo. Her family, tribal leaders and members of the state’s congressional delegation praised passage of the bill.

Dozens of tribes and associations across the country are currently sharing more than $11 million in grants for language preservation and immersion through the programs.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.