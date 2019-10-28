President Trump tweets "declassified" photo of heroic dog wounded in al-Baghdadi raid

President Trump Tweeted a "declassified" photo of the military K9 that was wounded in the raid the led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday, saying the canine did a "GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS."

A senior White House official told CBS News the administration is "working on" arrangements for the dog to visit the White House, but said it might be difficult since the canine is "back at work" in the field.

During a Sunday press conference, the President praised the "beautiful" and "talented" dog for its heroism.

Trump said the dog was the only service military member to have been injured in the raid.

