President Trump 'profoundly immoral' says Billy Graham's "Christianity Today"

"Christianity Today," a publication founded by evangelist Billy Graham, issued a political opinion following the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In a December 19 article published online, author and "Christianity Today" editor-in-chief Mark Galli, wrote that Billy Graham founded the publication with the intent to help Christians interpret the news while also maintaining their personal political views.

In light of the impeachment, Galli acknowledged his belief that, "The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion."

However, the tone of the article changed when Galli wrote, "But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

"Christianity Today" posted a link on its Facebook account, soliciting thousands of responses of support, polite disagreement and condemnation.

One poster, Paul Ingram, wrote, "Unfortunately, you have fallen for the lies of the enemy. I will remove myself from this group once I send this comment. President Trump has been tried and convicted on hearsay, lies and innuendo. He may say and do things that offend you, but he loves America and has done what he promised to do. As a country we are much better off than we were 3 years ago. I don't agree with you, but I do ask God to bless you."

Rady Roldan posted, "Thank you, "Christianity Today!" I was feeling greatly alienated from my evangelical tradition. But you just showed that there is hope and that the gospel speaks clearly in the midst of darkness!"

Another poster, Leo Triñanes Duites, wrote, "SURPRISED. It’s sad when the editor-in-chief himself would air his own personal political views in behalf of a non-political magazine. Don’t you see this as a political article unfit for CT? This article doesn’t reveal your teachings on Christian living in accordance to the purpose and nature of your magazine. This reveals your political inclination using the magazine. Nuf said."

The editorial takes no position about whether Trump should be removed from office through a Senate conviction or a defeat at the ballot box next year, calling that a matter of “prudential judgment.”

