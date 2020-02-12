Presidential homes connected through Tennessee Presidential Trail

Three presidential homes will unite to launch the Tennessee Presidential Trail on President's Day.

The trail will link Andrew Jackson's Hermitage in Nashville, President James K. Polk Home & Museum in Columbia and Andrew Johnson National Historic Site & Cemetery in Greeneville.

"I had this idea two years ago to link together our state's presidential homes in a way that would bring greater tourism to the state at large," Tourism & Marketing Director for Visit Columbia, Kellye Murphy said. "Visitors to the homes are able to step back in time and learn what life was like during the respective time periods-- not just in Tennessee but in our country as a whole."

Murphy said she was inspired to create the trail when the Tennessee State Museum opened in Nashville. The museum is home to 13,000 years of Tennessee art and history.

"Tennessee has a rich presidential history, and we encourage residents and tourists to take advantage of the many resources available right here in Tennessee to learn more about that history," Tennessee State Museum Executive Director Ashley Howell said.

Andrew Jackson's home in Greeneville is one of Tennessee's top historic sites. In honor of President's Day, the site will offer visitors a discounted General's Tour ticket for $20 between Feb. 14-17. Andrew Jackson's Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with more than 20 historic buildings.

To learn more about the Tennessee Presidential Trail click here.

