8 President's Day Facts

You probably already know that President's Day is a National Holiday set aside to observe the birthday of America's first president, George Washington. How many of these other facts did you know?

1: The United States has had 45 presidents. Try and name them all before you check this list.

2: President Gerald Ford was the first to be president and vice president without ever being elected.

3: Franklin D. Roosevelt took the first presidential flight, according to Air and Space.

4: According to NationalParks.org, President's Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February, thanks to the 1968 Uniform Monday Holiday Act

5: George Washington's actual birthday is February 22, 1732.

6: There are three presidents from Tennessee: Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk, and Andrew Johnson.

7: George Washington completed his education at age 15 to go to work, according to Sylvan Learning. He became a surveyor because his family could not afford to send him to college.

8: George W. Bush and Donald Trump are the only presidents to have earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, according to ducksters.com.

