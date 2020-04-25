Press play to pause the stress, experts suggests

Turn on the music and watch what happens.

In some cases, a dance break can ensue, but consider what music can do for your health. Music Therapist Alana Seaton, owner of Knoxville Music Therapy, uses music as a kind of medicine for clients. She said finding the right song can put a pause on stress or amp up motivation.

"The human brain actually perceives music in both hemispheres, so we know that just listening to a piece of music actually activates both sides of our brains," Seaton said.

Some East Tennessee musicians made social media their stage, showing how lyrics can shift a mood. Therapist Seaton said music provides structure to her children's work week during a time when things seem off balance.

"Music kind of gives a structure to our morning work time. And, then, when it's time to switch to lunch, I put on their favorite music," said Seaton said. "When it's worktime, I put on some different music, so that it's not associated with our hangout time."

WVLT News interviewed other parents who said music is heavily used in the household to entertain, keep the children active or to decompress.

"Relaxing music helps slow your heart rate. It helps slow your brain waves, depending on on how deep you go into relaxation. Energizing music helps lift your heart rate. It can help boost your endorphins and get your blood pumping," said Seaton. "So, we have a very physiological response to music -- if it's applied mindfully."

