Preteen, teen siblings killed in crash, Georgia police say

A 12 and 14-year-old brother and sister are dead as their mother and 16-year-old brother are in critical condition following an accident in Thomson, Georgia on Thursday.

The McDuffie County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 12-year-old Bella Dinger and 14-year-old Bostyn Dinger. Both died at 8:30 a.m.

The two others involved in the crash were the teens' mother, identified by officials as Tasha Daniel and another male child, identified as Bryce Dinger, 16. Tasha and Bryce are both listed in critical condition.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the family's car was traveling north on Thomson Bypass when they failed to yield while turning left. At the same time, the tractor trailer was also traveling north when the impact occurred.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a car, officials said, at the intersection of Thomson Bypass and White Oak Lane.

The accident has hit home for McDuffie County Deputy Coroner Paul Johnson, who said he knew the victims.

"It's a very tight community," an emotional Johnson said. "All these folks was well-known. My prayers to the family."

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

The McDuffie County School District released a statement on the incident, confirming that Dinger children attended their district at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School and Thomson High School.

"Our hearts are heavy and we have activated our crisis management system of providing counseling assistance to our students, faculty, and staff," the statement said. "Please keep the family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this most difficult and trying time."

