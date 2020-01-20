Prince wrongful death case dismissed; estate case continues

Minnesota court records show a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Prince's family members has been quietly dismissed in recent months against all defendants.

Though the dismissal of one defendant is being appealed, the rest were dismissed by agreement, which experts say could indicate settlements.

Meanwhile, efforts to determine the value of Prince's estate are still unresolved, as sibling disagreements add to the complexity of the case.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.

No one was criminally charged in his death and the source of the counterfeit pills he took remains unknown.

