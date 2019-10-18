"Prison time:" Suspected drunk driver realizes he's in trouble

Ohio police arrested a driver suspected of having a blood alcohol content level that was more than twice the legal limit.

Police stopped Sean Miller, of New Franklin, just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 16 along U.S. 422 after he was seen weaving across the roadway on three separate occasions.

The officer attempted to pull Miller over, but he did not stop immediately.

Eventually, Miller pulled over.

The officer reported smelling a strong odor of mouthwash coming from Miller’s breath. He denied drinking any alcohol that night, but did admit that he was driving without insurance.

Police said Miller was given a series of field sobriety tests.

After failing the tests, Miller was arrested and placed into the back of a Solon police cruiser.

“I’m trying to be as nice to you guys as possible,” Miller told the officers from the backseat. “I understand you got a job to do.”

That’s when Miller realized he was in trouble.

“Prison time,” Miller said to himself after officers shut the door.

Miller was then transported to the Solon Correctional Facility, appearing to fall asleep while on the way.

A breathalyzer test showed that he had a BAC of .175, more than twice the legal limit.

The 36-year-old was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, a marked lanes violation, driving with a suspended license, and driving with a prohibited BAC.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.