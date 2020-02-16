Knoxville women providing mentoring, networking with other women

A Knoxville women's group, Vinea, met at Honeybee Coffee Sunday afternoon for a book-club meeting at 1 p.m.

Vinea, founded by Shelby Ooten, was named after the word Latin for vine, defined as a rapidly growing scandent plant. Ooten says Vinea is a metaphor for the group's purpose.

"At Vinea we believe that vines are the perfect metaphor for what can occur in our community if women come together and guide each other around professional obstacles," Ooten wrote in an Instagram post.

The group discussed a book called "The Confidence Code" by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman.

"It was a healthy conversation around what it looks like in our unique work environments and things we can do to build other women's confidence," said Vinea member Elle Benson.

The group of women shared their experiences with confidence in their individual work fields and offered advice and words of encouragement in a safe space.

"So often we think we're alone and no one has been through what I've been through, but I've found this to be an exciting group that gives helpful advice and that can help be candid and conversational about what we go through as women and our professional networks," said Benson.

Vinea offers a variety of networking and mentorship opportunities to its members. The organization is run by women and designed for women to have a safe space to talk about their experiences in the workplace.

"I think it's really empowering because I think we do live in a more male-dominated society and it's really encouraging to hear from women who have kind of broken through some of those barriers," said Mentee Kathryn Compeau.

Vinea's next networking event 'Vino with Vinea' is scheduled for March 26, 2020.

