Program will allow New Hampshire state employees take infants to work

Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire state employees will be able to take part in a program that will allow them to take their infant children to work.

Sununu signed an executive order allowing parents and eligible guardians of infants between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 months to bring their child to work starting in January.

The rule takes effect as long as the employee's state agency or department has elected to participate, the worker is approved and there's no safety hazard involved.

Sununu said more than 20 state departments and agencies have chosen to participate so far.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

