Proposed bill aims to eradicate Asian carp from Tennessee waters

A proposed bill aims to create an Asian carp advisory board in an effort to eradicate the species from Tennessee waters.

Senate Bill 2690, House Bill 2705, was introduced by Senator Janice Bowling and Representative Bruce Griffey.

The bill would allow a five-member Asian carp advisory commission to be created to recommend methods and seek funding for the removal of the fish from all bodies of water in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the species has moved aggressively into the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers.

TWRA officials said the fish are devouring food sources that native fish need and devastating habitats.

Asian carp reproduce quickly and have no natural predators, so if there is no intervention, they will continue to spread, according to TWRA.

