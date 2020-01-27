Proposed bill aims to legalize sale of half ounce of marijuana

A Memphis Senator introduced a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Tennesse.

Senator Sara Kyle said the proposed bill would modernize criminal justice and boost the agricultural economy.

The bill would create a 12 percent tax on the sale of weed regulated to half an ounce if approved.

According to the proposed bill, 20 percent of the tax would go toward the general fund. The bills said 30 percent of the tax would benefit infrastructure and 50 percent to education.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.