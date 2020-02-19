Proposed bill would increase time for mothers to surrender newborns

A proposed bill would increase the timeframe in which a mother can surrender her newborn without criminal liability.

Two Tennessee lawmakers, Sen. Dawn White and Rep. Mary Littleton introduced SB 2629, HB2357 on Feb. 5.

Current Tennessee law allows a mother to surrender custody of her newborn without criminal liability within 72 hours.

Under the new bill, mothers would be given two weeks to surrender custody of the newborn to an approved medical facility.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

