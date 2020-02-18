Proposed bill would require public schools to test for lead contamination

A proposed bill aims to require the Department of Education and the Department of Health to implement water testing programs for public schools and child care programs.

SB2024, HB2017 were introduced by Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative London Lamar in Jan. 2020.

According to the bill, departments of health and education would be required to implement a program to test the water in public schools, public charter schools and childcare programs for lead contamination.

If the result of a lead test exceeds 15 parts per billion, the bill states the school would be required to conduct annual lead level tests until a test confirms the level is below 15 ppb.

Schools or programs that exceed the levels would have to immediately remove the water source from service, inform local health officials within 24 hours and inform parents and guardians within 24 hours. The school would also be required to retest the water source within 30 days of any corrective action.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2020.

