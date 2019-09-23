Proposed permanent housing for homeless draws support, criticism

Support for proposed permanent housing for the homeless in Knoxville has drawn support and criticism.

Volunteer Ministries has announced it wants to build a 47-unit housing facility on the edge of Caswell Park near Fifth Avenue. To do that, the organization would need the tract of land from the city. The city spent more than $200,000 on the land two decades ago to renovate the park.

At a meeting on September 23, neighbors and residents voiced their concern.

"We've always been a very diverse neighborhood, and we don't have an issue with that, we like that," one resident said, "but then again that's just not the right spot."

Residents said they support the idea of a housing facility, but it's the location that bothers them.

The zoning change proposal is scheduled to be voted on next month.

