Proposed resolution urges yearly games between Memphis and Vols

The Tenessee General Assembly announced a resolution for the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee to play each other in football and men's basketball.

The resolution, SJR 881, sponsored by Senator Brian Kelsey and Representative Antonion Parkinson, states that the two teams meet at least once during their regular seasons.

“Tennessee fans deserve to have the best football team determined not on talk radio, but on the gridiron,” said Sen. Kelsey. “While coaches may come and go, there is no reason these teams should not face each other every year or that such contests be omitted from their schedules.”

Sen. Kelsey said he spoke with UT President Randy Boyd about the matter. Kelsey said he believes Boyd understands the importance of the rivalry for the state and the economic impact.

The last time the Tiger's and the Vols met on the football field was 2010.

If passed, the legislation would be effective for the football teams beginning in the 2025-2026 seasons to allow time for scheduling.

The two basketball teams last played each other in December, but Sen. Kelsey said he wants to ensure the games continue in the future.

"The fanbase remains strong in Tennessee and wants to see this matchup every season," Kelsey said. "Tennessee fans deserve to see the two oldest programs in the state battle it out every year."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.