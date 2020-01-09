Prosecutor won't seek death penalty in Waffle House shooting

Prosecutors won't seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk's office said in a court filing that it would seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Travis Reinking.

Authorities say Reinking was nearly naked when he opened fire in April 2018 at the Waffle House with an assault-style rifle.

The case was put on hold for months after the attack while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia.

A judge later deemed him fit for trial and he was indicted last year on 17 counts including murder.

