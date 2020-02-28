Prosecutors: Hawaii man led meth ring while councilman

A Hawaii politician has pleaded not guilty to allegations he led a drug-trafficking organization while serving as a county councilman.

Allegations against Kauai County Councilman Arthur Brun include running a drug-trafficking organization, supplying guns, conspiring with a gang leader, requesting sexual favors as payment for drugs and assaulting a police officer.

Brun and 11 co-defendants were arrested Thursday. Prosecutors say Brun obtained meth from a leader of the United Samoan Organization gang and had drugs mailed to Hawaii from California. The case highlights the hold crystal meth has on some people in the state.

