Prosecutors: Thief dropped journal with list of Tennessee homes to hit

Authorities in Tennessee say they busted a well-organized burglar after he allegedly dropped a notebook containing a list of other places he planned to target.

Davidson County court records accuse 49-year-old Robert Shull Goddard of breaking into a Nashville home last month. The Tennessean reports prosecutors say Goddard left behind a list of addresses, including one for another home that had been burglarized the same day. Investigators determined the suspect's identify through notes his daughter left in the journal.

Jail records show Goddard is being held on burglary and theft charges.

