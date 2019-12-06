Prosecutors say Alaskan dentist rode hoverboard during procedure

Officials in Alaska said a dentist accused of fraud and unnecessarily sedating patients also performed a procedure while riding a hoverboard.

Prosecutors charged 34-year-old Seth Lookhart with felony Medicaid and reckless endangerment after the incident. Lookhart is accused of unnecessarily sedating patients so he could bill Medicaid for more money, according to reports. Officials said Lookhart's dentistry license was suspended by a state board in 2017.

Veronica Wilhelm, a former patient, testified Wednesday at his trial that she was angered when an investigator showed her an unauthorized 2016 video of Lookhart extracting one of her teeth while riding a hoverboard when she was sedated.

“I was pretty livid. Pretty pissed off,” Wilhelm said. “You can see that thing moving while he’s pulling my tooth out. That’s crazy. I think you gotta be pretty full of yourself to think that you can pull people’s teeth out on a hoverboard.”

Lookhart's defense attorney apologized during trial for his client's "idiotic" behavior, according to reports.

Lookhart denies the felony fraud accusations.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.