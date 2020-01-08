Protecting the elderly and their finances

As you start off the New Year, you also want to start off right with your finances. That includes protecting yourself and your family. SouthEast Bank said sometimes older family members are the most at risk. Their branches are trained to look out for someone taking advantage of the elderly.

"Unfortunately we see it more than we'd like to," said Wayne Hood, the Chief Compliance Officer for SouthEast Bank. "One of the signs we teach our branch employees to look for is if someone comes in, whether it's a caregiver or a family member, and starts talking for the customer and you never see the customer without that family member or caregiver. We will try to separate the customer from that person, get them in an office so we can talk to them one-on-one. Is this what you want to do?"

Hood suggests anyone who is getting older to consider a Power of Attorney or a trusted authorized signer. "If that person has a Power of Attorney or an authorized signer they can help monitor their bank account," said Hood.

He also said the elderly are the most at risk for scams. "One of the things is sadly we still see the scams that come through the internet and through email. If you're being asked to send money overseas, to someone that you don't personally know, there's a very high chance that's a scam... All we can do really in those cases is try to council. You know you're probably not going to have won a lottery if you didn't buy a ticket."

Hood also said to remember a financial institution is never going to contact a customer unsolicited and ask for personal information like account and social security numbers.