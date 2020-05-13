"Everybody is at risk" How to protect yourself while working from home

With more Americans working from home, more scams are popping up. UCOR in Oak Ridge hosting a virtual lunch and learn for small businesses to learn how to protect themselves. Cybersecurity Manager, Steve Lape, said everyone is a target.

Colin / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

"UCOR is a strong supporter of our small businesses and it's challenging times right now. You've got everybody working from home and a lot of the home network security is not as strong or stable as a work environment and the bad guys know that so, they're going to take advantage of that and launch attacks, said Lape.

"We are constantly trying to develop human firewalls is what I like to call them so this will cover some of the scams," he said around the world there's been a 27% increase in cyberattacks in the first quarter so far this year.

"It's important to get this information out there because if we can get the home networks more secure the better off we are because we're all on the internet," he said.

The attacks are mostly random. Scammers will look for the easiest targets and a lot of times that means you at home.

"A lot of the scams we are seeing relate to the stimulus checks I've personally received a couple claiming to be the IRS and if I sent a 50 dollar processing fee they'll expedite my check. Of course, people are in need of that money so people are falling for it," he said.

To protect yourself, he said to download a VPN product. They cost around $50.

"Everybody is at risk if you think about it. The attacks are not personal for the most part they're random attacks... the latest research shows they're seeing one million new threats every day so the anti-virus companies are trying to play catch up."

The webinar is on May 14th at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

