Protesters force football delay at Harvard-Yale game

Protestors storm the field. / Source: (CBS Sports)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WVLT) - ESPN College Football reported Saturday afternoon the Harvard vs.Yale football game was delayed due to students protesting climate change in the middle of the field.

In the video is a crowd walking and sitting on the field. They held signs saying, "Nobody Wins: Yale and Harvard Are Complicit in Climate Change."

According to CBS Sports , the game was delayed 48 minutes during halftime. The network also reported the protesters were students and alumni from both schools, demanding the colleges stop funding of fossil fuel companies.

 