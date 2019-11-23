Protesters force football delay at Harvard-Yale game

ESPN College Football reported Saturday afternoon the Harvard vs.Yale football game was delayed due to students protesting climate change in the middle of the field.

In the video is a crowd walking and sitting on the field. They held signs saying, "Nobody Wins: Yale and Harvard Are Complicit in Climate Change."

According to CBS Sports , the game was delayed 48 minutes during halftime. The network also reported the protesters were students and alumni from both schools, demanding the colleges stop funding of fossil fuel companies.