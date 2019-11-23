Protesters force football delay at Harvard-Yale game

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WVLT) - ESPN College Football reported Saturday afternoon the Harvard vs.Yale football game was delayed due to students protesting climate change in the middle of the field.
In the video is a crowd walking and sitting on the field. They held signs saying, "Nobody Wins: Yale and Harvard Are Complicit in Climate Change."
According to CBS Sports , the game was delayed 48 minutes during halftime. The network also reported the protesters were students and alumni from both schools, demanding the colleges stop funding of fossil fuel companies.
