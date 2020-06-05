Protesters gather for March on Knox

Protesters are gathering Friday evening for a March on Knox event at World's Fair Park.

Source: WVLT

The event said it was a "March with the people of Knoxville to have your voices heard. We want peace. We want justice." Similar protests have broke out across the country, as citizens have called for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Vols football coach Jeremy Pruitt attended the march along with some players.

Knoxvillians are back flooding downtown. Dozens are marching from the Convention Center to Market Square. pic.twitter.com/9PbaNOkViL — Gwendolyn Ducre (@GwendolynGabs) June 5, 2020

The event kicked off at 5 p.m.

