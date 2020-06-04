Protesters react to news that Va. governor is removing Confederate statue in Richmond

"It's been a long time coming. We've been wanting this for a very long time."

FILE - This Tuesday, June 2, 2020 file photo shows a large group of protesters gather around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue near downtown in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

For the sixth night in a row, hundreds of protesters gathered in Richmond demanding change and an equal playing field for all Americans.

"We feel like it is time for us to shine and time for us to do our part. Black lives matter."

"Black lives matter. Like, everyone needs to know."

Many joined together at the Robert E. Lee monument. A controversial confederate statue that governor Ralph Northam announced he has plans to remove.

"This is a surprise to us but we're glad they're taking action and they're taking what we're saying seriously and our voices are being heard finally."

The 130-year-old statue stands firm in the middle of monument avenue.

"It needs to go. I'm sick and tired of trying to learn about this history that's disgusting. We need to remember but at the end of the day, we can't praise this."

"I hope that it`s not just performative. I hope the real change does come other than this statue being taken down."

"Let me idolize somebody of my color that has done something that has contributed to society. You know? Let me see that, let me be proud. Let me walk down my street and see that."

It's a fight this group says they'll keep showing up for until they see real change.

"I want to encourage everyone to keep voicing their opinions because as you can see when we come together, and we're sharing our opinions, making our voices heard, we're definitely getting things done."

