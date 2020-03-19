Pruitt: "Craig is a guy that's in high demand" UT strength coach leaves for NFL

UT head football coach Jeremy Pruitt is looking for a new strength coach with the departure of Craig Fitzgerald to the NFL and the New York Giants.

As Spring practice began, it was coach Pruitt praising Fitzgerald saying,

“I can’t say enough about Craig and his guys, what they’ve done over the last three years. Our guys continue to get bigger and stronger and develop discipline and to me a lot of mental toughness in the off season.”

Pruitt added, “I think Craig’s a guy that’s in high demand,” Pruitt offered. “It’s no secret that there have been several jobs that have been open across our league in the last couple of weeks and Craig was the first guy that they called. He decided to stay here. He’s in demand because he’s good at what he does.”

Our media partners at Volquest.com first reported the news adding that Fitzgerald’s departure continues a bad trend for Tennessee football.

No UT football player has had the same strength coach for their entire four-year career since 2005-2008 when Johnny Long was Phillip Fulmer’s strength coach.

Pruitt's replacement hire will be the Vols 10 strength coach in 13 years.