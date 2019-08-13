Pruitt: Playing football without knowledge -- is like driving with eyes closed

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt is not entirely pleased with where his defense is, a week and a half into fall camp.

He referenced 'elementary school' in regard to some of the players on Tennessee's defense, and said they need to work their way up to being college-level players and a college-level unit.

Pruitt went on to compare playing football without knowledge of formations and concepts -- to driving down Kingston Pike or Alcoa Highway with your eyes closed.

“Shut your eyes when you’re driving down the road, and see how well you do," said Pruitt.

Pruitt said there are still numerous starting positions to fill before the season begins. He said individual and position-specific drill-work is still a key part of practice.

Tennessee opens the 2019 regular season against Georgia State on Aug. 31 at Neyland Stadium.