Pruitt, Vols pushing through on the recruiting trail

It's been a banner couple days for Tennessee football on the recruiting front.

On Tuesday, the Vols receive a verbal commitment from 4-star IMG Academy linebacker Kamar Wilcoxson. The 6-2, 185-pound prospect is ranked in the Rivals 250 and picked the Vols over Ohio State, Auburn and Florida, where he had been previously committed twice. Wilcoxson is originally from Atlanta, where he played at Stephenson High School before transferring to IMG Academy for the 2020 season. He is the 12th member of the class of 2021.

The commitment comes on the heels of Tennessee's commitment from 4-star defensive end Dylan Brooks out of Alabama, who was coveted by the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.

Austin Price of Volquest.com writes that Tennessee had been solidly positioned for the pass-rusher Dylan Brooks for several months. They had been after him the hardest and in turn he made multiple trips to Knoxville over the last several months. All that culminated with Brooks committing to Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

“Tennessee tells me they need a pass rusher and they said they like the way I play, they think I can play early," Brooks told price.

Defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton played a big role in landing Brooks,who has a good bond with the staff that is 'recruiting him the hardest.'

Click on the attached video to hear what our Volquest colleagues have to say about UT's latest recruiting haul.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.